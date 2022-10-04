Renault 4 to be reincarnated as modern electric SUV

Paris - The Renault 5 isn’t the only historic nameplate that’s making a comeback in the French carmaker’s line-up.
At the Paris Motor Show later this month, the company will present a new concept car that’s inspired by the Renault 4, and it is strongly rumoured that the design study will spawn a production model.
“30 years after production ended, Renault will seize the moment at the 2022 Paris Motor Show to unveil its new take on the internationally renowned and recognised Renault 4,” the carmaker said.
“The team of designers working under Gilles Vidal, Renault Design Vice President, has given a modern twist to an iconic model that left its mark on the 1960s, ‘70s, and ‘80s.”
Unlike the Renault 5 concept, which sticks to its original script as a compact hatchback, the Renault 4 design study takes the form of a more rugged-looking SUV that appears kitted out for just about any adventure. Expect the production version to be toned down a bit, however.
Like the R5, the reincarnated R4 will form part of Renault’s plan to offer more in the way of affordable electric cars. Through the sharing of batteries and other key components with its Alliance partners, the French carmaker is hoping to achieve price parity with petrol cars.
The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance is also said to be working on solid-state batteries, which would benefit affordability.
Renault announced earlier this year that it wanted to become 100% electric in Europe by the end of this decade, but this target won’t apply to markets outside of Europe.