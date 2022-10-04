Renault 4 to be reincarnated as modern electric SUV

At the Paris Motor Show later this month, the company will present a new concept car that’s inspired by the Renault 4, and it is strongly rumoured that the design study will spawn a production model.

Paris - The Renault 5 isn’t the only historic nameplate that’s making a comeback in the French carmaker’s line-up.

“30 years after production ended, Renault will seize the moment at the 2022 Paris Motor Show to unveil its new take on the internationally renowned and recognised Renault 4,” the carmaker said.

“The team of designers working under Gilles Vidal, Renault Design Vice President, has given a modern twist to an iconic model that left its mark on the 1960s, ‘70s, and ‘80s.”

Unlike the Renault 5 concept, which sticks to its original script as a compact hatchback, the Renault 4 design study takes the form of a more rugged-looking SUV that appears kitted out for just about any adventure. Expect the production version to be toned down a bit, however.