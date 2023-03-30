Renault 5 set to be reincarnated in 2024 - here are the first details

Paris - The all-new Renault 5 is set to be revealed in 2024, the French carmaker has confirmed, and it’ll aim to make electric motoring more accessible to the masses. The reincarnated Renault 5 was first revealed in concept form back in 2021, but now the company has released further details on the new compact hatchback, which will be sold in electric form only, and we also now have a better idea how the production model will look thanks to the new ghost diagram you see above.

The 2024 Renault 5 will be the first model to use the new CMF-B EV modular platform. It shares 70% parts commonality with the CMF-B platform that underpins the current Clio, and as a result it will be 30% cheaper to manufacture than the Renault Zoe electric car, which uses a bespoke platform. According to Renault, the new modular platform makes it easier to produce, develop, and optimise the performance of the firm’s next-generation compact electric vehicles. It also means that a new generation of electric vehicles can be created, with adjustable tracks and wheelbases, to allow for different body types and styles. Renault is also aiming to make the new 5 hatchback a benchmark in its class in terms of driving pleasure, and the new model will even have multi-link rear suspension, which is rare in this segment.

The Renault 5’s electric motor will be based on the tried-and-tested excited synchronous motor used on the Zoe and Megane E-Tech. Not only does it boast better output than a permanent-magnet motor, but it also requires no rare-earth metals meaning that large-scale production costs and the environmental impact are both lower. A new internal architecture for the motor means it will also be roughly 20kg lighter than the Zoe’s motor, while the 4-module battery pack is also set to be 15kg lighter. No information of performance and range has been released as yet, but we are quite excited about the rumours of an Alpine-badged performance version.