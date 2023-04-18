Renault Clio facelift revealed with sharp new front, updated cabin

Paris – It’s facelift time for the fifth-generation Renault Clio, which receives a bold new front end and upgraded cabin aimed at keeping it at the sharp end of its dying segment. But why is it getting a facelift so soon? Well, the current model was revealed abroad back in 2019, but due to various pandemic-related delays it took until 2022 to reach South African shores. To that end, the facelifted model is anticipated to reach us by late 2024, Renault SA tells us.

Though most of the internals remain as before, the Renault Clio gets a completely redesigned front end that includes a larger grille housing the brand’s new logo as well as slimmer headlights incorporating a new daytime running light signature that runs to the bottom of the bumper. There are more flavours to choose from too. Renault is introducing a new Esprit Alpine trim grade and this variant, along with the Techno, receive a chiselled aerodynamic blade beneath the grille. The Alpine model gets Matte Shale Grey treatment for this element as well as the lower edge of the redesigned rear bumper, which is fitted in matte or glossy black in the other variants. The taillights have been freshened up too, with crystal-clear covers and bright outer edges that mirror the lighting pattern at the front.

Renault describes the revised cabin as “more welcoming and cosy” and you’ll also find more sustainable materials in here, particularly in the Techno model with its fibre-based fabric used on the seats, door panels and dashboard. You won’t find any leathers in the cabin, instead the surfaces are covered in TEP, which is a grained coated fabric made of bio-sourced and polyester fibres. Also in keeping with the times is a digitalised cockpit that includes a digital instrument cluster, measuring seven or 10 inches depending on the model, with the latter now also incorporating navigation maps.

Hovering above the centre of the dash you’ll find an Easy Link infotainment system with wireless CarPlay and Android Auto, with a screen size of either 7.0 or 9.3 inches. There are up to 20 advanced driver assistance systems to assist you with driving and parking, including a 360-degree camera and emergency braking system with cyclist and pedestrian sensors. On the powertrain front, international models offer a choice between petrol, petrol hybrid and diesel options.