Renault Kardian teased: another affordable crossover for emerging markets

Renault is adding yet another compact SUV to its international model mix and it goes by the name of Kardian. The French carmaker has released a set of darkened teaser images of the newcomer ahead of its global debut in Brazil on October 25.

Renault says the Kardian ushers in a new frontal lighting signature pattern for the brand, and it also incorporates the brand’s new upright “Nouvel’R” logo on the grille. The vehicle appears to be based on the third-generation Renault Sandero Stepway and it will reportedly be aimed at emerging markets. But will it come to South Africa?

The fact that the preview was also posted on Renault SA’s social media pages, which stated that the vehicle was “subject to release and stock availability locally” seems to imply that it could. Then again, given that it is so similar in size to the Renault Kiger (currently priced between R229 999 and R339 999), it’s difficult to see how it would fit into the local line-up, unless the importer was somehow able to bring the new Dacia-based crossover in at an even lower price. The previous Renault Sandero Stepway impressed us with its simple yet robust approach to life, but sadly it was discontinued to make way for the Kiger in SA. Wouldn’t it be great to see the new-gen Sandero return in another form?