Renault sales down 34.9 per cent in first half of 2020

Paris - Renault sold just over 1.25 million vehicles worldwide in the first half of 2020, down 34.9 percent on the same period last year, the company announced on Monday.

The French carmaker explained that the sales slump was mainly due to its high exposure to countries that were subject to strict coronavirus lockdowns.

Sales in Europe, its biggest market, dropped 41.8 percent, compared to an overall market drop of 38 percent as reported by the European Automobile Manufacturers Association.

Renault's announcement came days after French rival PSA, which makes Peugeot, Citroen, Opel and DS cars, announced a 45.7 percent year-on-year drop in first half sales.

Renault claimed a success in the growing electric car segment, with European sales for its battery powered city car, the ZOE, up 50 percent at 37 540 units.