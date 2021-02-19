Renault says pandemic pushed it into record loss in 2020

PARIS - Renault booked a record loss in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic hit its performance and looked set to weigh on the outlook this year as well.

Renault said in a statement that it recorded a net loss of 8.05 billion euros (R142 billion) last year, compared with a bottom-line profit of 19 million euros in 2019.

Renault said that its Japanese partner Nissan, in which it holds a 43-percent stake, accounted for 4.9 billion euros of the loss.

Full-year revenues were down 22 percent at 43.5 billion euros and vehicle sales slumped 21 percent to 2.95 million worldwide.

Nevertheless, "after a first half impacted by Covid-19, the group has significantly turned around its performance in the second half," the carmaker said.