Renault Scenic rebooted as all-electric E-Tech crossover

The Renault Scenic first saw light of day as an egg-shaped compact MPV that made its debut in 1996. Back then compact MPVs were all the rage, but a lot has changed since, with SUVs being the latest obsession among buyers at all ends of the market.

Long disappeared from the South African market, the Scenic was also axed in international markets in 2022, but now the nameplate has made a comeback as an all-electric crossover type vehicle. Revealed at the IAA Mobility show in Munich this week, the Scenic E-Tech is built around the Renault Nissan Alliance’s CMF-EV platform, which is also set to underpin the Nissan Leaf replacement. The Scenic E-Tech will be offered in two configurations, with the base version sporting 125kW electric motor and 60 kWh battery to offer an estimated range of 418km, and the fancier versions gaining a 160kW battery and 87 kWh battery that targets around 450km on the WLTP cycle.

When it comes to the cabin design, the Scenic’s top boasting point is a first-in-class Solarbay panoramic glass roof, which uses polymer dispersed liquid crystals to change the opacity of the glass one segment at a time. The driver and passengers can choose any of four roof settings: full light, full opaque, light at the front but opaque at the back, and the reverse. The system can be operated via a roof-mounted button or by voice control using Google Assistant. Furthermore, rear seat occupants can also look forward to fold-out stands for their screens and an innovative armrest with two swivelling arms.

Upfront occupants will get to enjoy a ‘relax’ mode that automatically shifts the powered seat to your favourite preset position and can even massage you. While stopped to rest or recharge, the vehicle’s amenities such as the infotainment system, USB chargers, mood lighting, temperature adjustment and Solarbay panoramic roof stay activated for 45 minutes. Renault has also devised a four Multi-Sense modes (Comfort, Sport, Eco and Perso), which provide a different atmosphere by combining the indoor lights, driver seat’s comfort, indoor temperature and screen colour in varying ways with the driving sensations, such as steering-wheel resistance, powertrain calibration and pedal response. The system also customises the mood with Living Light, a choice of 48 colours for the dashboard, backlighting and front and rear door strips. Due to be launched in Europe in early 2024, the new Scenic E-Tech is made from 24% recycled materials, while 90% of its mass is recyclable, According to Renault.