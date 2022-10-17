Renault wants to develop an EV rally car like this, but FIA needs to change rules

Paris - Renault boss Luca de Meo on Monday called on the FIA to permit electric models to compete in rallies so the French carmaker's new Renault 5 Turbo, shown at the Paris Motor Show, could race. The car designed, by Laurens van den Acker, produces nearly 300kW with two electric motors. But so far it’s simply a concept car built along the lines of Renault's R5 from the 1980s, produced only for demonstration.

However, it could be further developed for rally use if the rules were changed to allow it to take part. "We have almost found the technical solution to do this, we just have to find the place in the budget," de Meo said at the auto show in Paris. "But if business goes better than expected, maybe we could afford to develop it? It would be perfect to make it top of the range at Renault.

"The dream is... to fight for a world rally championship," Renault's CEO added. "So the FIA ​​should review the regulations to authorise pure electric vehicles." Speaking of electric cars, Renault also unveiled a concept version of upcoming Renault 4 successor at the show. the production model is expected to go on sale by 2025. A lack of French-made EVs is a particularly sensitive subject at an auto show on home turf where Chinese brands have a strong presence.

Apart from the aging Renault Zoé, the new Mégane, the Kangoo van and two small SUVs made by Stellantis's Opel and DS brands, all the 100% electric models sold by French carmakers are assembled abroad. The Renault group aims to go fully electric by 2030 and at an investor day on Nov. 8 is due to outline its strategy to create a unit focused on electrification and software, the auto industry's main focus. A separate unit will specialise in its legacy business making internal combustion engine cars.

