Derby, England - This one-year-old Audi RS6 Avant, for sale at Overton Prestige for a hefty £71 900 (R1.25 million) may not be a classic (yet!) but it already has serious provenance. The previous owner was none other than Prince Harry, the flame-haired royal who is married to a retired actress called Meghan. It’s the same car that got into the news last year when he left his sister-in-law’s wedding at Bucklebury (to which his then girlfriend had not been invited) and drove it 160km in a hurry to fetch Meghan and bring her to the reception, and it’s the same car that she drove to meet him when he took part in the 2018 Audi Cup charity polo match.

The range topping 405kW four-litre turbopetrol V8 Avant Tiptronic quattro five-door comes with extras such as a panoramic sunroof, privacy glass, heated front and rear seats, and sports exhaust system.

It’s said to be in excellent condition, with only 4500 miles (7200km) on the clock and no corgi hairs on the honeycomb-stitched valcona leather interiors. One wonders why he is selling it - perhaps he's looking for something a little more family-friendly?

Prince Harry has a family history with Audis - his mother famously drove a 1994 Audi Cabriolet, and in the picture below a very young Harry can be seen in the right rear seat.