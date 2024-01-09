Rolls-Royce delivers record number of cars, and bespoke commissions in 2023

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars delivered a record number of luxury vehicles last year when clients also began taking possession of its first all-electric Spectre model, the German-owned British brand said Monday. Rolls delivered 6,032 cars around the world - the largest amount in its 119-year history - "despite continuing economic uncertainties and market volatility", the company said in a statement.

But sales were largely flat over the year, with 11 more vehicles handed over to clients compared with 2022, it added. The United States was the group's biggest market in 2023, followed by China. Last year "was another extraordinary year for Rolls-Royce, with strong sales performances in all regions and across the full product portfolio", said new chief executive Chris Brownridge.

“The record level of Bespoke commissions, both by volume and value, also underlines our position within the luxury sector, offering our clients opportunities for self-expression and personalisation they cannot find anywhere else. "I'm in the extremely fortunate position of taking over responsibility for a business in robust good health, with strong foundations and a clear strategy for growth and development, formidable technical capabilities and a focused, dedicated team," he added in the statement. Predecessor Torsten Muller-Otvos departed the group in November, having led the group since 2010 and overseen record-breaking performances.