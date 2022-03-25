Rolls Royce Wraith and Dawn are no more as focus shifts to EV coupe

Goodwood, England: The Rolls Royce Wraith coupe and Dawn convertible are riding into the sunset, with the company no longer taking orders for the two-door models. This has been confirmed by Rolls Royce boss Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Autocar reports. Although production of the two-door models is still set to continue until 2023, these units have already been allocated to customers.

Story continues below Advertisment

According to the British publication the Wraith and Dawn will not be directly replaced with internal combustion models, although the upcoming Spectre coupe will serve as something of a spiritual successor to the Wraith. Silent electric propulsion and Rolls Royce refinement are naturally a match made in heaven, and the British carmaker aims to have its entire line-up fully battery powered by 2030. It all starts with the Rolls Royce Spectre, which is expected to be released in 2023.

CEO Müller-Ötvös announced last year that the Spectre would be based around the company’s new scalable aluminium architecture that made its debut with the Phantom in 2017. In the future this architecture will support a variety of powertrains, from internal combustion to fully electric. “To this end, our forthcoming electric car benefits from the Rolls-Royce architecture and therefore the extraordinary experience of a Rolls-Royce on the road,” Müller-Ötvös said. “Free of any (BMW) group platform sharing strategy, we were able to integrate our plans for an electric powertrain into the architecture’s initial design and ensure that this extraordinary new product meets the extremely high expectations of our clients.”

Story continues below Advertisment