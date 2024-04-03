SA-bound Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor revealed, but is it any different to the Fronx?

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor has been officially revealed in India as a twin of the Suzuki Fronx. Toyota South Africa has confirmed that the new compact crossover will be launched on our market under a different name, but timing and all other details remain under wraps for now.

Slotting beneath the regular Toyota Urban Cruiser, badged Hyryder in India, the Taisor is closely related to the Fronx but there are a few minor design differences. The front bumper and grille have been almost completely redesigned, the latter now boasting a trapezoidal shape similar to the Toyota Rav4 and smaller honeycomb elements. But the central tri-LED headlights appear identical to the Suzuki version’s and the upper DRLs retain their familiar shape, although the inner LED structure has a new horizontal pattern.

Moving to the side we see unique 16-inch twin-spoke ‘diamond cut’ alloys on the Urban Cruiser Taisor, and a black roof is offered as an option in India. Round back you’ll need to look really close as it’s near identical barring for the LED structure of the outer taillight clusters, which now have a C-shaped design. Inside the Toyota is very much a carbon copy of its Suzuki sibling, although it’s worth noting that the trims, upholsteries and colours could differ on the South African versions.

Feature highlights in the Indian model include a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 360 view camera, head-up display, phone charging pad, smartwatch connectivity and remote vehicle ignition. Under the bonnet, the Indian market Urban Cruiser Taisor is offered with a choice of two petrol powertrains: a normally aspirated 1.2-litre unit with 66kW or a 1.0-litre turbocharged engine with 74kW. Interestingly the latter is available with a six-speed automatic gearbox. In South Africa, however, the Suzuki Fronx is only offered with the familiar 77kW 1.5-litre normally aspirated petrol engine, paired with a five speed manual or four-speed auto. It is likely that Toyota SA will follow this strategy too, unless there is a surprise or two in store?