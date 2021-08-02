SA’s top-selling car brands in July 2021, a sales month thwarted by riots

Johannesburg - The positive growth curve that the South African motor industry has enjoyed so far in 2021 came to an abrupt halt in July. According to industry body Naamsa, the new vehicle market was hindered by the looting in Kwa-Zulu Natal and parts of Gauteng, as well as the adjusted Level 4 lockdown and the cyberattack on Transnet, which affected both exports and imports. According to Naamsa, a total of 32 949 vehicles were sold in South Africa last month, which represented a 15.4 percent decline versus June 2021. There was at least a small improvement of 1,7 percent over July 2020, although that comes off a low base given that back then the economy was still reeling from the first Covid wave and the associated uncertainty.

Given the aforementioned Transnet complications, exports suffered a far bigger blow in July 2021, decreasing by 33.1 percent year-on-year to 16 931 units. On the local market, the passenger car market showed some encouraging signs, with sales for this segment increasing by 9.1 percent, something Naamsa attributes to rebounding rental sales, while the light commercial vehicle market saw a decline of 8.1 percent versus July 2020. As you no doubt would have expected by now, Toyota dominated the local market by a fairly wide margin:

Top 10 vehicle manufacturers Toyota - 8320 Volkswagen - 5078

Hyundai - 2698 Ford - 2360 Nissan - 2354

Suzuki - 1532 Haval - 1525 Renault - 1522

Kia - 1501 Isuzu - 1193 According to Naamsa, the aforementioned riots and Level 4 lockdown left a major scar on South Africa’s economy, with the ABSA Purchasing Manufacturers’ Index showing that the magnitude of the monthly decline was actually worse than that seen during April 2020’s hard lockdown.

“The devastating economic impact and unintended consequences of these actions not only caused a setback in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic but could prolong the economic recovery process and also have a lasting impact on the country’s challenges of dealing with poverty, inequality, and