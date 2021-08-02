MotoringIndustry News

SA’s top-selling car brands in July 2021, a sales month thwarted by riots

By Jason Woosey Time of article published 1h ago

Share this article:

Johannesburg - The positive growth curve that the South African motor industry has enjoyed so far in 2021 came to an abrupt halt in July. According to industry body Naamsa, the new vehicle market was hindered by the looting in Kwa-Zulu Natal and parts of Gauteng, as well as the adjusted Level 4 lockdown and the cyberattack on Transnet, which affected both exports and imports.

According to Naamsa, a total of 32 949 vehicles were sold in South Africa last month, which represented a 15.4 percent decline versus June 2021. There was at least a small improvement of 1,7 percent over July 2020, although that comes off a low base given that back then the economy was still reeling from the first Covid wave and the associated uncertainty.

Given the aforementioned Transnet complications, exports suffered a far bigger blow in July 2021, decreasing by 33.1 percent year-on-year to 16 931 units.

On the local market, the passenger car market showed some encouraging signs, with sales for this segment increasing by 9.1 percent, something Naamsa attributes to rebounding rental sales, while the light commercial vehicle market saw a decline of 8.1 percent versus July 2020.

As you no doubt would have expected by now, Toyota dominated the local market by a fairly wide margin:

MORE ON THIS

Top 10 vehicle manufacturers

Toyota - 8320

Volkswagen - 5078

Hyundai - 2698

Ford - 2360

Nissan - 2354

Suzuki - 1532

Haval - 1525

Renault - 1522

Kia - 1501

Isuzu - 1193

According to Naamsa, the aforementioned riots and Level 4 lockdown left a major scar on South Africa’s economy, with the ABSA Purchasing Manufacturers’ Index showing that the magnitude of the monthly decline was actually worse than that seen during April 2020’s hard lockdown.

“The devastating economic impact and unintended consequences of these actions not only caused a

setback in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic but could prolong the economic recovery process

and also have a lasting impact on the country’s challenges of dealing with poverty, inequality, and

unemployment,” said Naamsa CEO Mikel Mabasa.

“However, South Africans once again showed their goodwill and social solidarity during these challenging times. With the calm returning to KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, the country moving to adjusted alert level 3 lockdown restrictions and the accelerated roll out of the vaccinations, the gradual recovery in the new vehicle market is anticipated to continue for the remainder of the year,” Mabasa added.

Share this article: