Smash-and-grab incidents on the rise: how to avoid becoming a victim

As the Festive Season approaches and many of us sink into a more relaxed mindset, it’s important to remain on the lookout for opportunistic criminals, especially at intersections. Some parts of the country have seen an alarming increase in smash-and-grab incidents, with the city of Cape Town reporting a 500% surge between April and September this year.

According to Arrive Alive, a smash-and-grab usually plays on the element of speed and surprise as the violent smashing of the passenger side window usually places the motorist in a few moments of silent paralysis, which is just enough to grab their valuables and flee. These thieves usually target items that they have spotted from outside of the vehicle, such as purses, wallets and handbags, as well as laptop bags, briefcases, cell phones, shopping bags and even loose change. Being aware of your surroundings is one of the best ways to protect yourself, says MasterDrive CEO Eugene Herbert.

“Being on your cellphone, adjusting the radio or infotainment system or even just daydreaming automatically makes you a target. At intersections criminals scout for easy targets. Paying attention to people alongside the road and to your surroundings makes you less of a target. “The City of Cape Town says during a recent awareness drive, a large number of drivers were using their phones at intersections. MasterDrive continually urges drivers to leave their phones alone while driving. This is not just while moving but even when you are stationary. You put yourself at risk to both traffic incidents and criminals even at a standstill,” Herbert added. You have a boot, use it!

Putting your possessions in the boot and keeping your phone out of sight can also play a significant role in preventing these surprise crimes, MasterDrive said. During Cape Town’s recent awareness campaign, it was noted that many drivers still keep their handbags and other valuable possessions in clear sight. “Even placing shopping bags, non-valuable items or throwing your jacket onto the back seat, create opportunities. Put everything in the boot and valuable items in closable storage compartments. Hiding handbags under the seat is still risky and even key fobs shouldn’t be visible,” Herbert added.