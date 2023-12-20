South African Car of the Year: 2024 semi-finalists announced

The South African Car of the Year (COTY) competition is getting into gear for 2024 with the announcement of the semi-finalists for next year’s competition. The 25 contenders were voted for by members of the South African Guild of Motoring Journalists (SAGMJ) after being vetted by the COTY Committee.

COTY is an excellence award open to all vehicles launched during 2023. In order to qualify vehicles must be significantly “new” and not just a facelift or added derivative. An exception to that newness rule is models in the Performance category which come with significant mechanical modifications. To that end the Ford Ranger Raptor has been entered in the Performance category as a wild card, following the victory of its humbler Ranger bakkie line-up in the 2023 competition.

2024 South African Car of the Year Semi-Finalists Budget and Compact Citroen C3 Suzuki Fronx Toyota Vitz Compact Family

Omoda C5 Renault Captur Suzuki Grand Vitara Toyota Urban Cruiser Family BMW X1 GWM Ora 03 Mazda CX-60 Nissan X-Trail Mitsubishi Outlander Premium Lexus NX Mercedes-Benz GLC Luxury

BMW 7 Series BMW XM Mercedes-Benz EQE Mercedes-Benz EQS 4x4 Double Cab Volkswagen Amarok Adventure SUV Lexus LX Mahindra Scorpio N Performance

BMW M2 Ford Ranger Raptor Honda Civic Type R Toyota Corolla GR The next step of the competition will see the jury vote to whittle this initial list down to a group of finalists, which will then be put through their paces early in 2024 in a series of road- and track-based tests. The SA COTY competition is one of a handful in the world that still conducts physical testing days in order to thoroughly evaluate each finalist from top to bottom. The 2024 jury consists of 28 motoring journalists, including IOL’s Jason Woosey.

The competition, which has been run since 1986, has been sponsored by Old Mutual Insure for the second year in a row. This year the sponsor said it would continue to add value through consumer education awareness and a special emphasis on road safety. "We are excited to reveal this year's semi-finalists; a diverse set of competitors that are great examples of innovation and excellence in the automotive industry, which is what the competition is all about,” said Garth Napier, MD of Old Mutual Insure. “We anticipate a highly competitive and thrilling competition this year as the Validation Committee meticulously evaluated each contender," Napier added.