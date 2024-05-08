South Africa’s 2024 Car of the Year is...

The BMW 7 Series is South Africa’s 2024 Car of the Year winner. The ultra-luxury sedan, which is also available in an electric variant called the i7, is the seventh BMW product to win the coveted prize in the 38 year history of the competition.

SA Car of the Year is judged by 27 jurors, selected by the South African Guild of Motoring Journalists (SAGMJ), which stages the competition under the sponsorship of Old Mutual Insure. The 7 Series is the seventh BMW to win the overall award. Picture: Supplied / SAGMJ. Second overall was the Suzuki Fronx, while the BMW M2 took third place. The SAGMJ also announced eight category winners at an event held in Sandton on Wednesday night.

Budget/Compact - Suzuki Fronx Compact Family - Toyota Urban Cruiser Family - BMW X1 Premium - Mercedes-Benz GLC Luxury - BMW 7 Series Performance - BMW M2 Adventure SUV - Mahindra Scorpio-N 4x4 Double Cab - Volkswagen Amarok The competition could raise a few eyebrows, given that this year’s winner is priced from R2.28 million, but it’s worth noting that the past few years have produced a variety of overall winners, including the Ford Ranger (2023), Toyota Corolla Cross (2022) and Peugeot 2008 (2021). The competition aims to reward excellence and innovation within its segment and jurors are urged to score each finalist against its most direct competitors rather than against each other. The 2024 competition had 17 finalists which were put through their paces by 27 motorising journalist jurors, including IOL’s Jason Woosey, during two rigorous test days held in Gauteng earlier this year.

The SA COTY is one of the few national competitions that stage physical test days. "It's heartening to see the automotive industry's dedication to providing high-quality, technologically advanced products across all categories to meet modern buyers' mobility needs," said Mabuyane Mabuza, Chairperson of the SAGMJ.