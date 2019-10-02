Johannesburg - Despite the presence of a few green shoots, South Africa’s new vehicle market is still in the midst of a dry spell, and September’s sales figures did little to uplift industry sentiments.
According to Naamsa, the month saw 49 630 new vehicles being sold, which was 0.9 percent less than the same month last year, despite an uptick in passenger car sales due to rental fleets being replenished. In fact, more than a quarter of all new passenger cars sold in September went to the rental industry.
Year-on-year, the passenger cars saw a sales increase of 1.1 percent, while commercial vehicle sales declined by 6.2 percent, versus September last year. Medium commercial vehicle sales, meanwhile, were up 14 percent year-on-year, while the heavies remained flat.
South African vehicle exports, at 35 657 units, were down three percent, but this comes on the back of a strong year so far, with the first nine months of 2019 up 18.8 percent on the corresponding period last year.
According to Naamsa, private buyers and businesses are likely to continue delaying the purchases of bigger items like vehicles until there was greater economic stability all around.