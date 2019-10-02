South Africa's 50 top selling vehicles: September 2019









The Volkswagen Polo Vivo was South Africa's most popular passenger car in a month buoyed by rental sales. Johannesburg - Despite the presence of a few green shoots, South Africa’s new vehicle market is still in the midst of a dry spell, and September’s sales figures did little to uplift industry sentiments. According to Naamsa, the month saw 49 630 new vehicles being sold, which was 0.9 percent less than the same month last year, despite an uptick in passenger car sales due to rental fleets being replenished. In fact, more than a quarter of all new passenger cars sold in September went to the rental industry. Year-on-year, the passenger cars saw a sales increase of 1.1 percent, while commercial vehicle sales declined by 6.2 percent, versus September last year. Medium commercial vehicle sales, meanwhile, were up 14 percent year-on-year, while the heavies remained flat. South African vehicle exports, at 35 657 units, were down three percent, but this comes on the back of a strong year so far, with the first nine months of 2019 up 18.8 percent on the corresponding period last year. According to Naamsa, private buyers and businesses are likely to continue delaying the purchases of bigger items like vehicles until there was greater economic stability all around.

“Although the economy grew in the second quarter of the year off the first quarter’s very low base, the underlying pace of activity remains weak,” Naamsa said.

“The second consecutive large fall in the ABSA Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), from 45.7 index points in August 2019 to 41.6 index points in September 2019, reiterated the weak underlying demand conditions.”

WesBank’s Executive Head of Motor Ghana Msibi said that although year-to-date sales were down 3.5 percent on 2018, there was reason to be optimistic.

“There are definitely more positive economic indicators that will hopefully stimulate improved consumer and business confidence,” Msibi said.

“If the country can sustain these conditions, the motor industry should enjoy some relief to the end of the year, while South Africans might be able to reap some reward.”

50 TOP SELLING VEHICLES: SEPTEMBER 2019

1 Toyota Hilux 3410 2 Volkswagen Polo Vivo 2540 3 Volkswagen Polo 2326 4 Ford Ranger 2321 5 Nissan NP200 2250 6 Toyota Hi-Ace 1482 7 Toyota Corolla Quest 1353 8 Isuzu D-Max 1197 9 Ford Figo 1128 10 Renault Kwid 956 11 Toyota Yaris 925 12 Toyota Fortuner 918 13 Volkswagen T-Cross 810 14 Kia Picanto 775 15 Nissan Sandero 721 16 Hyundai Grand i10 710 17 Ford EcoSport 693 18 Datsun Go 642 19 Volkswagen Tiguan 632 20 Toyota Rav4 608 21 Nissan NP300 Hardbody 605 22 Toyota Etios 602 23 Hyundai i20 595 24 Suzuki Swift 579 25 Toyota Avanza 574 26 Volkswagen Polo Sedan 546 27 Renault Clio 536 28 Toyota Corolla 492 29 Hyundai Tucson 440 30 Hyundai Creta 346 31 Mazda CX-3 334 32 Mazda CX-5 330 33 Nissan X-Trail 309 34 BMW 3 Series 307 35 Nissan Almera 295 36 Kia Rio 290 37 Kia Sportage 290 38 Renault Duster 287 39 Nissan Qashqai 285 40 BMW X3 284 41 Volkswagen Golf 280 42 Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up 262 43 Toyota Land Cruiser PU 247 44 Hyundai H100 Bakkie 223 45 Mahindra KUV 214 46 Mazda2 207 47 Ford Everest 199 48 Suzuki Vitara 199 49 Ford Fiesta 181 50 Hyundai Accent 180

IOL Motoring



