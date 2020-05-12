Spend this lockdown Thursday afternoon with BMW SA's M Division

Johannesburg - Attention BMW fanatics! BMW South Africa is hosting an interactive Facebook Live feed this Thursday, 14 May 2020, from 1 pm until ill 1:30 pm, to talk everything BMW M car-related.

The format of the BMW M Facebook Live feed is a unique chance for the public to gain insight into the brand by posing questions to Gennaro Bonafede, the Head of BMW M, Driving Experience and Motorsport BMW Group South Africa. The live feed will be facilitated by BMW South Africa’s Group Product Communications Manager: Sibusiso Mkwanazi.

You will not only be afforded an opportunity to delve into the brand's focus areas for the rest of the year, but also M Division's future plans and some of its most historic highlights.

In addition to the questions Bonafede will be fielding, he will also reveal in-depth details around some of the models and product information that is lined-up for this year.

Some of the models South Africans are eager to get their hands on includes the first-ever BMW M2 CS as well as a very Special Edition M2 Competition Collaboration.