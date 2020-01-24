COLOMBO, SRI LANKA - South Asia's first fully-electric supercar, the Vega EVX, is set to be unveiled in production form at the Geneva Motor Show in March. The Vega EVX will be the first vehicle ever to be entirely designed and engineered in Sri Lanka, and the company has released some preliminary details ahead of its debut.

The two-seater supercar boasts a handmade carbon fiber body and is powered by a dual motor all-wheel-drive electric drivetrain. The 40 kilowatt hour battery-pack was designed in-house, along with the liquid cooled motor controllers, and the car has an estimated range of 250km between charges.

But it’s the power and performance that really need to impress here, and to that end Vega is claiming outputs of 600kW and 760Nm, which is enough to get the supercar from zero to 100km/h in just 3.1 seconds, according to factory tests.

"Unlike most electric supercars on the market, the electronics and software for the Vega EVX, along with the liquid cooled battery-pack and the motor-controller, were entirely designed and developed by the in-house team," Vega Innovations Director Beshan Kulapala said.