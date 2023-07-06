Stellantis reveals new 'future proof' EV platform with up to 700km range

Stellantis has revealed its new STLA Medium platform which is set to underpin a variety of battery-powered models in the C- and D-segments. Described as a global BEV-by-design platform, the new architecture is expected to take the global auto giant into the heart of the midsize EV market, potentially accounting for up to two million cars and SUVs per year.

The carmaker hasn’t announced which products will be based around STLA Medium, but it is widely expected to underpin a wide selection of models including the Alfa Romeo Giulia replacement and vehicles like the Peugeot 3008. It aims to take the carmaker’s electric car game to the next level, with Stellantis promising a best-in-class range of up to 700 kilometers for models fitted with a Performance Pack, and 500km for vehicles featuring the Standard Pack. The carmaker is also aiming for class-leading efficiency, with energy consumption said to be as low as 14 kWh per 100km on the most frugal variants. Furthermore, platform uses a 400-volt electrical architecture to enable ultra fast charging times

Vehicles based on STLA Medium will be sold globally and be available with front-drive propulsion or all-wheel drive with the addition of a second electric drive module at the rear, and power outputs are expected to range from 160kW to 285kW. Not only will the architecture accommodate a variety of body styles, including normal passenger cars and SUVs, but it will enable a variety of sizes, with lengths, for instance, varying between 4.3 and 4.9 metres and wheelbases from 2.7 to 2.9 metres, while a ground clearance of more than 220mm is also possible, eluding to the fact that it will certainly underpin some Jeep models to. Engineering wise, the STLA Medium platform makes extensive use of rigid and lightweight materials and it places a single-layer battery pack in the floor to maximise space efficiency and lower the centre of gravity. What’s more, components such as the cabin heating and cooling system, steering, braking assist and propulsion were designed to minimise energy consumption.

It is also designed with provisions for future battery chemistries, including nickel- and cobalt-free and solid-state batteries. “What we see today is the product of just over two years of no-compromise innovation to deliver clean, safe and affordable mobility, supported by our €30 billion investment in electrification and software through 2025,” said Carlos Tavares, Stellantis CEO. “The STLA Medium platform demonstrates the power of the global Stellantis technical community, delivering products that are hyper-focused on our customers and rewriting long-held assumptions of transportation as we drive for carbon net zero by 2038.”