Stellantis teams up with Foxconn to create 'smart cockpit' for cars

PARIS - Global automotive giant Stellantis and Taiwanese electronics firm Foxconn announced a joint venture on Tuesday, which will see the two companies creating a "smart cockpit" for cars that will feature navigation, voice assistance and payment services. The joint venture, named Mobile Drive, will also make the smart cockpits available to other carmakers. The venture aims to disrupt current design conventions and foster the development of intelligent connected vehicles.

"Its roadmap of software innovations will include artificial intelligence-based applications, navigation, voice assistance, e-commerce store operations, and payment services integration, amongst others," the companies said in a joint statement. “Through the exchange of intellectual property by its founding entities and the vertical integration of respective supply chains, Mobile Drive will be able to create industry-leading automotive digital services to achieve a seamless user experience in and outside the vehicle.” Foxconn, more famous for assembling Apple's iPhone, is trying to diversify into the automotive arena.