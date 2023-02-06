Striking new Chery Omoda C5 set to hit South African streets soon

Johannesburg - The new Chery Omoda C5 is aiming to take the Chinese brand to new heights, and the daring new crossover is set to hit local streets in the not-too-distant future, the importer has confirmed. According to Chery SA, the Omoda C5 ushers in a new range of futuristic vehicles that will embody the brand’s “Art in Motion” design language. What’s more, the new model was recently awarded a five-star Euro NCAP safety rating, which is not an easy thing to achieve these days.

The newcomer is expected to hit local streets at the end of March 2023, with pricing and specifications set to be released nearer to launch. The Chery Omoda C5 is built around the brand’s modern ‘T1X’ platform and in international markets the vehicle is powered by a 1.6-litre turbopetrol engine that produces 147kW and 290Nm. The engine pairs with a seven-speed DCT dual-clutch gearbox. Externally the Chery Omoda C5 is distinguished by slim headlights, a large V-shaped front grille, ‘floating effect’ roof and Matrix taillights that create a 3D effect.

The cabin is equally striking with its sports front seats with integrated headrests. The cockpit includes two high-resolution screens, each measuring 1.025 inches, and housed within a single panel. High-end features include multi-colour mood lighting, wireless charging, dual-zone climate control and driver assistance gadgets such as adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking and auto high beam. Helping it ahieve its five-star Euro NCAP rating is a body and structure that makes use of ultra-high tensile steel. According to the carmaker, the Omoda’s safety cell can withstand pressures of over 1 800 Megapascal (Mpa).

“The Omoda C5 is all about the unconventional and fashionable and its arrival will create a futuristic space called O-universe which is set to appeal to individualistic urban trendsetters who dare to be different,” Chery said. The Chery Omoda C5 will be the fourth model in the local line-up, which currently comprises of the Tiggo 4 Pro, Tiggo 7 Pro and Tiggo 8 Pro. Stay tuned for local pricing and specifications when they’re released closer to launch.