Stunning Jaguar C-X75 concept car becomes one-off road legal reality

The Jaguar C-X75 was a gorgeous and innovative concept car that came close to being a production reality on more than one occasion. Economic conditions put paid to the ambitious project in the end, but five prototypes did at least see light of day in the James Bond Film Spectre, with four surviving the ordeal.

And now one example has been turned into a street-legal reality thanks to British firm Callum, founded by former Jaguar design head Ian Callum, who oversaw the creation of the original concept car that stunned crowds at the 2010 Paris Motor Show. Clearly this project was close to his heart. Built by Williams Advanced Engineering for the 007 film of 2025, the C-X75 stunt cars were designed to withstand punishing chase scenes.

Built around a robust, tubular spaceframe chassis with rally-derived suspension and Jaguar’s 5.0 litre, supercharged V8 engine, Callum’s private customer commissioned the Warwick-based team to transform the C-X75 for road use whilst carefully preserving its iconic history. Incidentally the original concept car of 2010 had a 1.6-litre petrol motor that could rev to 10,000rpm, powering electric motors on each axle. To make it road legal, engineers implemented hundreds of changes including new E-marked glass, switchgear, a quieter exhaust and catalytic converters, along with associated engine calibration tuning. The team also created new wing mirrors with integrated side repeaters to replace the foam models used on the stunt car.

In addition to satisfying the legislative requirements, Callum’s engineers also improved the quality of the bodywork and fittings. For instance, panel gaps were reduced and aligned, the carbon fibre surface finish was enhanced, carefully resurfaced and repainted. “Stunt cars are arguably the true stars, bringing to life the legendary scenes that stay with us as car enthusiasts,” said Callum engineering director engineering director Adam Donfrancesco. “So few actually survive the rigours of filming, preservation was key whilst meeting the legislation and it’s great we can reveal it to the enthusiastic Scramblers.”