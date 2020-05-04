'Stunning' new XJ will set the tone for future Jaguar designs

Coventry, England - Jaguar is aiming to release its all-new XJ flagship saloon later this year and it promises to be a big departure, both in terms of style and technology. Motor Trend recently interviewed Jaguar’s new design boss Julian Thomson, and he promises that the newcomer will be a “stunning” vehicle, which will also introduce new design signatures that will feature on other upcoming Jaguars. "It's a stunning car, it really is, and we're all very, very pleased with it," Thompson told the US publication, while also implying that it questions the values of what flagship sedans are about. “It's a very different product, but a very refreshing product, in that way,” Thompson enthused. "It's not a traditional business sedan."

As previously reported, the new XJ will be all-electric and will be able to cover about 480km between charges. Following on from Jaguar’s first electric car the I-Pace (which recently won the SA Car of the Year competition) the new XJ will be the first of three new EVs planned by Jaguar, the Daily Mail reported. Jaguar is also planning a large electric SUV.

The 2021 Jaguar XJ will go up against the Tesla Model S as well as some new electric offerings from its traditional rivals, such as the Mercedes-Benz EQS and the electric version of the next-generation BMW 7 Series, which will reportedly be offered with multiple powertrain choices, including petrol, hybrid, diesel and EV.

IOL Motoring