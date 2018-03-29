Sun City is set to host the third annual Concours South Africa classic car show and competition from August 10-12. The term Concours d’Elegance dates back to 17th century France and translates to a “competition of elegance”. Concours is not a contest of speed, but of style.

The cars on display are judged on the quality of presentation, historical accuracy, technical merit and style - and the best garner reward and recognition.

“The Concours event strives to honour the artistry and craftsmanship of bygone eras”, says Ross Crichton, co-founder of the Concours South Africa.

This year’s event is limited to 120 vehicles comprising the finest rare, collectable and classic cars from pre-war vintage to the modern era. Only cars from 1995 and older are eligible, and judges are drawn from the highest echelons of the automotive and design industries to rate the machines.

Last year’s Concours South Africa was won by a 1988 Ferrari F40 belonging to Johannesburg collector Keith Rivers, while the victor in the first event hosted in 2016 was the 1985 De Tomaso Pantera GT5 owned by the De Abreu family from Gaborone, Botswana.

Entries are now open for Concours South Africa 2018. Owners of classic, vintage and veteran cars can enter their vehicles for this year’s event at the website www.concourssouthafrica.com . The site also has information for those who want to visit the show.

Hospitality packages, for those wishing to offer clients an exclusive luxury weekend, can be arranged through Concours co-ordinator Sabrina Morris on email: [email protected]