Why buy one Rolls Royce when you can have two? Celebrations abounded at a Sandton dealership this week when an unknown couple dressed in designer gear took delivery of two luxury Rolls Royces worth a combined R4 million. Buying a new car is a joyous occasion for many, particularly those with an appreciation for the finest brands out there.

But we can hardly imagine a feeling more satisfying than that experienced by the couple in the video below, who drove home with two Rolls Royce luxury sedans. The short clip, which found its way onto various social media platforms this week, shows a woman’s ecstatic surprise when her partner shows off two purchases made at Pharoah Auto Investments in Sandton. View this post on Instagram A post shared by PHAROAH AUTO INVESTMENTS ® (@pharoahauto) “As far as surprises go, it doesn’t get much better than this!! Not One but Two Rolls Royces side by side,” said the dealer. “We live for these special moments we get to share with clients.”

The dealership staff were seen making quite the spectacle of the purchase as they serenaded the couple. The man had his back turned to the camera throughout. About the cars The cars in question were a Rolls Royce Ghost Series I and a classic Silver Spirit II. The latter, now something of a rarity, was marketed by Rolls Royce between 1989 and 1992, and was considered a significant upgrade over the Mark I, featuring real-time adjustable suspension damping.

Rolls Royce Silver Spirit II The 5.27 metre long yacht on wheels is powered by a 6.75-litre V8 engine. The company didn’t quote any performance figures at the time, simply stating it had “enough” but word on the street is that the Spirit’s pushrod eight produced a relatively modest 179kW. The more modern Rolls Royce seen here is the Ghost Series I, which was sold between 2009 and 2014, sharing its platform with the BMW 7 Series and sporting a 6.6-litre turbocharged V12 good for 419kW.

Rolls Royce Ghost Series I Despite numerous attempts by IOL, the dealership would not reveal how much the couple spent on the two cars. In the classifieds we found two Series I Ghost models for sale, with a 2011 model listed at R3.6 million and an 2021 example advertised at R4.3 million. The updated Series II models retail in excess of R5 million. The classic Rolls Royce models are a bit easier on the budget and though no Silver Spirit II models are currently listed for sale, a Series I model is currently advertised for R385,000 on AutoTrader and most of the 1970s and ‘80s Rolls Royce models that we’ve seen retail for under R500,000.