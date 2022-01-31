SUV sales surging in South Africa while hatchbacks wane, 2021 figures show

Johannesburg - To the casual automotive observer who hasn’t been living beneath a rock for the last decade, it would be pretty evident that SUVs and crossovers are gaining in popularity, while traditional car types like hatchbacks and sedans are getting a smaller slice of the pie. But exactly how quickly are SUVs gaining ground? A graphic, shown to us during one of Hyundai’s famously informative business sessions recently, spelled out exactly how the different vehicle segments evolved between 2020 and 2021.

Although almost all automotive segments grew during 2021, mostly due to the fact that 2020 was such an abysmal year, only two body types actually gained market share. SUVs and crossovers grew their share of the pie by 2.8 percent, while MPVs gained 0.8%. By contrast, sedans lost 1.4% of their market share, while 5-door hatchbacks gave away 1.3%. Light commercial vehicles (which include bakkies) were down by 0.7%, while coupes lost 0.2%. Graphic courtesy of Hyundai South Africa 2021 was also the first year ever that SUVs and crossovers overtook five-door hatchbacks in terms of outright volume, with 128 507 sales versus 127 233. LCVs were third with 108 716 sales. This represents a significant jump from 2020, when hatchbacks led with 107 903, versus 95 005 SUVs/crossovers and 91 075 LCVs.