Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, March 28, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Suzuki and Toyota are teaming up for a midsize SUV to rival Creta

Published 1h ago

Share

Delhi - Toyota and Maruti Suzuki of India are co-developing another new product, but this one is somewhat different to what we’ve seen before.

According to Autocar India, Toyota and Suzuki are developing a new midsize SUV contender in India. Slotting above the Vitara Brezza, it will go head-to-head with rivals such as the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

Story continues below Advertisment

But unlike current models like the Toyota Urban Cruiser and Starlet, which are essentially just clones of their Suzuki counterparts, the new Creta rival will be built by Toyota and underpinned by its DNGA modular platform, Autocar reports.

The Indian publication further states that the new shared products will boast clearly differentiated styling. We’ll have to wait until later this year to see what the new products will look like in the flesh but the spy pictures below, posted by Autocar India on Twitter, show a large upright grille, split headlights and a raked rear profile.

The new models will reportedly feature a Toyota-sourced hybrid powertrain, and as with the new Suzuki Baleno, a feature-packed cabin is a given.

More on this

As yet there is no word on whether these products are heading to South Africa, but we’d deem it likely that at the very least the Suzuki version will be offered here.

Bringing in the Toyota version could prove more problematic, however, given that it could potentially clash with the bargain-priced Toyota Corolla Cross, which currently starts at R349 900.

IOL Motoring

Story continues below Advertisment

Related Topics:

SUVSuzukiToyota

Share

hello
hello
hello
hello
hello