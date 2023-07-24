Suzuki S-Presso: Funky, efficient and affordable

Suzuki is a world leader when it comes to building affordable, funky and efficient cars and the upgraded S-presso is the most attainable of them all. The Suzuki S-Presso is available in six ‘flavours’, priced from R169 900, making it the nation’s most affordable new car.

The crossover hatch boasts a high ground clearance of 181mm as well as a surprisingly spacious cabin, given the vehicle’s compact dimensions, and top-notch fuel efficiency. The S-Presso was given a refresh at the end of 2022, gaining exterior and interior enhancements as well as a more efficient engine, which we’ll get to later. The expressive styling of the S-Presso has been enhanced with the addition of 14-inch alloy wheels on the GL+ and S-Edition versions, with the latter gaining a new exterior styling kit, which includes silver bumper detailing.

Moving inside, the GL+ model now comes with Suzuki’s 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system as standard. Linked to steering-mounted controls, the system also gives you Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity as well as Bluetooth. The range-topping S-Edition, meanwhile, upgrades to a larger 9.0-inch high-resolution screen, which also incorporates a reverse camera. Other standard features on the S-Presso include air conditioning, power steering, central locking and front electric windows.

As for safety, the Suzuki S-Presso comes with two airbags as well as ABS brakes and ESP stability control, the latter being a rare feature in the entry-level market. What’s more, every S-Presso is now also fitted with ISOFIX top and lower child restraint anchors. As an additional safety feature, the AMT models now have Hill Hold Control as standard, which prevents the vehicle from rolling backwards. Efficient new engine

As mentioned, the upgraded S-Presso has been endowed with a new Dualjet K10C 1-litre petrol engine which is said to return around 4.6 litres per 100km on the combined cycle in manual form and 4.4 l/100km when fitted with the AMT automated transmission, according to Suzuki. The powerplant features two injectors per cylinder for more efficient fuel flow to the combustion chambers. To further its fuel-saving crusade, Suzuki has also fitted it with Stop-Start technology as standard, which prevents fuel wastage when you’re sitting in traffic.

As before the nippy little engine produces 49kW and 89Nm. “Our slogan for the S-Presso is ‘Do You!’ as we found that it allowed young and old to do more of what they wanted to do, without breaking the budget,” says Suzuki Auto SA Brand Marketing Manager Brendon Carpenter. “For the upgraded S-Presso, we invite our Suzuki family to do even more, and we have improved and upgraded virtually every specification that has made the S-Presso one of our top-selling compact cars.”

Customers can choose from six colours, including White, Granite Grey Metallic, Fire Red, Silky Silver Metallic, Starry Blue Pearl and the funky Sizzle Orange hue. All S-Presso models are sold with a 2 year or 30 000 km Service Plan as well as a 5 year / 200 000 km promotional mechanical warranty. Suzuki S-Presso range:

1.0 GL Manual - R169 900 1.0 GL AMT - R183 900 1.0 GL+ Manual - R178 900