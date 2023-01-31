Suzuki turns to cow dung to power its CNG cars in India

New Delhi - India's largest car manufacturer Suzuki Motor has announced that it will use cow dung to power its CNG (compressed natural gas) cars. A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between Maruti Suzuki and Asia's largest dairy manufacturer National Dairy Development Board, Suzuki stated while announcing its growth strategy for 2030.

The company said it has invested in Fujisan Asagiri Biomass that generates power from biogas derived from cow dung in Japan, and beginning its study. "While we expect the Indian market to grow toward FY2030, we also expect that the increase in total CO2 (carbon dioxide) emission amount is unavoidable, regardless of reduction in CO2 emission from products. We will challenge to strike a balance between the increasing sales units and reducing total CO2 emission amount," Suzuki said. The carmaker's unique initiative to tackle this challenge is the biogas business, in which biogas derived from cow dung.

The company said this biogas could be used for Suzuki's CNG models which account for approximately 70 percent of CNG car market in India. "Suzuki signed an MoU with the Indian government agency National Dairy Development Board and Banas Dairy, Asia's largest dairy manufacturer, to conduct verification of biogas. We also invested in Fujisan Asagiri Biomass which makes power generation from biogas derived from cow dungs in Japan, and are beginning its study," Suzuki said. The company said it believes that the biogas business in India not only contributes to carbon neutrality, but also promotes economic growth and contributes to the society of India. "We are also in view of expanding the business to other farming areas in regions including Africa, ASEAN, and Japan in the future," it added.

The company said, "We will enhance our manufacturing strength by also cooperating with outside partners including start-up companies, Suzuki Suppliers Association, and cooperation with universities in Japan and India. “We will deepen our cooperation relationship with Toyota Motor Corporation while continuing to be a competitor, and aim for sustainable growth and conquer various issues surrounding the automobile industry." Suzuki also said, "Through the cooperation, we will cooperate in development of advanced technologies including autonomous and battery of electrified cars, business expansion in promising emerging countries, efforts for carbon neutrality in India, as well as the formation of a recycling-based society that considers the environment."

