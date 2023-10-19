SVI’s armoured Land Cruiser 300 now available with luxurious four-seat cabin

Joburg-based SVI Engineering is best known for its armoured conversions, but its latest project also creates a more luxurious experience. Figuring that well heeled clients seeking an armoured car might also be keen on VIP-style seating, SVI has created a four-seat version of its B6-rated Toyota Land Cruiser 300.

“While the B6-rated Land Cruiser 300 is an immensely popular vehicle with SVI clients seeking the highest level of civilian protection allowed without a special permit, the base vehicle is not available from the Toyota factory with luxury seating, instead shipping standard in seven-seater form,” SVI said. “So, in order to meet a growing need for VIP-style seating in bullet-resistant versions of this robust ladder-frame SUV, SVI now offers a conversion option that endows the B6-armoured J300-series model with a luxurious four-seater cabin layout.” Aiming for business-class levels of opulence, each of the two individual luxury seats in the second row are trimmed in quilted leather and feature full electric adjustment, as well as a reclining function. The rear seats have a pneumatic massage function too, and ZX models ship with a Wi-Fi-enabled rear-seat entertainment system.

Between these two pews is an integrated rear centre console that provides additional storage space as well as a wireless charging pad for smart devices. There’s also a dedicated touchscreen that allows occupants to control a range of seat functions. SVI says its discreetly armoured LC300 package offers 360-degree B6 protection against assault rifles, including AK47, R1 and R5. The concealed solution makes use of custom-fabricated armoured steel plates, various composites and high-grade 38mm ballistic glass. Also part of the deal is a suspension upgrade that compensates for the additional weight of these armouring materials, as well as upgraded door hinges and protection for various critical components under the bonnet. The SUV’s driver-assist safety systems, including those that rely on sensors mounted behind the windscreen, remain fully functional, SVI says.

The engines remain standard, however, with the LC300 offering a choice between the 3.3-litre V6 turbodiesel with 225kW and 700Nm, and the 3.5 V6 twin-turbo petrol with 305kW and 650Nm. According to SVI, the 360-degree B6 armouring solution for the LC300 is priced from R1,060,369 (excluding VAT), and the luxury-seat conversion will add an extra R349,500 (excluding VAT) to the tally. Of course, this is over and above the price of the Land Cruiser itself, which is priced between R1,458,900 and R2,095,100.