Taycan Turbo GT debuts as most potent Porsche ever - SA pricing

By: Double Apex If we had to ask people what the most powerful Porsche production model is, most would probably answer 911 Turbo S, or Cayenne Turbo GT. But they’d be wrong. As of today there is a new holder of that title, and it’s called the Taycan Turbo GT.

This new addition to the Porsche Taycan range has a new, more powerful pulse inverter. As a result it produces a massive 580kW in ‘normal’ running. With launch control activated that increases to 760kW. An overboost of power delivers up to 815kW for two seconds. The maximum torque is rated as 1,340Nm. The range of the Taycan Turbo GT is up to 555km. That level of power results in the Taycan Turbo GT blasting from rest to 100 km/h in 2.3 seconds. The optional (no cost) Weissach package shaves another tenth off that time. Acceleration from a standstill to 200km/h takes a lightning 6.6 (6.4) seconds. Top speed of the Turbo GT is rated as 290km/h (305km/h).

Click here to read how quick a standard 911 Turbo S is when tested in local, South African conditions. In addition to the power increase Porsche has reduced the weight of the Taycan Turbo GT by up to 75kg compared to the Taycan Turbo S. Carbon fibre is used for the trims on the B-pillars, the upper caps on the door mirrors and the side skirt inlays. Full bucket seats made of CFRP, a lightweight luggage compartment and removal of the automatic tailgate also save weight.

The latest Porsches aren’t just straight-line specialists. The Taycan Turbo GT comes standard with Porsche Active Ride suspension. In addition, the car is fitted with 21-inch lightweight forged wheels. The Taycan Turbo GT also comes standard with lightweight ceramic brakes. Porsche developed a front spoiler with aeroblades specifically for the Taycan Turbo GT. Record setter

A pre-production version of Turbo GT set a new class record on the Nürburgring Nordschleife. Porsche hotshoe Lars Kern posted a lap time of 7 min 07,55 min. This lap time is 26 seconds quicker than Kern recorded for his last record lap in a Taycan Turbo S Sport. This time also stands as the current record for series-production electric cars and also makes the Turbo GT the fastest four-door of any powertrain type on the Nürburgring. PRICING