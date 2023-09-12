Team up with one of these heroes and you could win a Toyota Fortuner

Heroes don’t always have to wear capes, especially when they’re being backed to be part of a winning duo as part of the Toyota Fortuner Challenge. This year’s heroes will be teamed up with four selected readers of four different media houses, including Independent Media to see whether they have got what it takes to drive away in a Fortuner.

Once you’ve been selected to represent us you will be challenged both physically and mentally with one of these heroes, drawn out of a hat on the morning of the event and once the points have been tallied and audited, the winner gets to be the owner of South Africa’s most popular large SUV. So what are you waiting for? Click here to access the Independent Media Fortuner Challenge page, then fill in the application and you could drive away in a Toyota Fortuner. This year’s heroes are:

Giniel de Villiers South African motorsport icon and Dakar Rally winner Giniel de Villiers shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. With his impressive track record and confident driving style, he continues to put South Africa on the rally driving map and remains one of the best in the business. Oupa Mohojé

As a veteran Fortuner Challenge competitor Oupa Mohojé has a rugby career spanning 15 years, starting his career with the Toyota Cheetahs in 2013 and hasn’t looked back. His dedication and love for the game has earned him the opportunity to wear the Green and Gold and represent his country. His strength on the field is impressive, and his openness and eagerness to break the stigma around mental health for men is unmatched. Geronay Whitebooi Geronay Whitebooi is a South African judoka, Olympian, and Commonwealth Games gold medalist. She is no stranger to breaking barriers, as her drive and determination has led her to becoming only the third female judoka, and the first woman in nearly 20 years to represent South Africa on the tatami at the Olympic Games. Add to that her four medals from the African Judo Championships and a silver medal at the 2019 African Games, it’s safe to say that Geronay has officially etched her name in the South African history books.