TEASER PIC: BMW M3 Touring is ready to take on Audi’s RS4 Avant

Munich, Germany - Fans of high-performance wagons will be pleased to know that a BMW M3 Touring model is in the works. A teaser image of Bavaria’s new wild wagon was recently posted on the performance division’s Facebook page, but at this stage it’s not known when the full reveal will take place, although it’s surely not too far off.

The first-ever BMW M3 Touring will go up against the Audi RS4 Avant, and although the specifications have yet to be released, it is likely to mirror the M3 sedan in offering a milder 353kW variation as well as a more hardcore 375kW Competition model. It’s also likely that BMW will offer the M3 Touring with all-wheel drive, given that this option has now become available on the sedan. Interestingly, BMW toyed with the idea of an M3 wagon two decades ago and even built a prototype based on the E46 model, but it never saw the light of day. “Five doors and a highly variable luggage compartment are precisely what have been long awaited by fans of this model,” BMW said of the new wagon.

“As the fourth model variant, the BMW M3 Touring fulfils the hopes of all those who wish to take the M-specific interplay of racing-oriented performance and everyday suitability to the extreme. “Never before has a premium mid-range class estate car offered so much driving fun and precision. Nor was there ever more functional utility available in a thoroughbred sports car.” We’ll take your word for it, BMW.