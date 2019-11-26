PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA - While the dust settles following the unveiling of Tesla’s strange new Cybertruck, fans are now starting to speculate about what might be next on the electric car company’s radar.
Will there be a single-cab version? Will Tesla build a smaller bakkie?
There actually seems to be a positive answer to the latter question, after Twitter user @S_Padival asked Elon Musk: “When you solve the manufacturing process, can you please also make a smaller version of the #Cybertruck?”
Musk responded to that with “Long term, it probably makes sense to build a smaller Cybertruck too.” This means a compact bakkie is certainly on the company’s wishlist, but exactly when it will have the capacity to expand its line-up remains to be seen. It certainly won’t happen any time soon, with Musk also confirming on the social media platform that the Cybertruck would be the “last product reveal for a while”.