Tesla market value surges to R7.8 trillion in meteoric rally

SAN FRANCISCO - Tesla blew past the $500 billion (R7.5 trillion) market value mark on Tuesday as investors snapped up its shares in the run-up to its debut in the S&P 500. This extended a meteoricrally that has seen it surge over 500% this year.

The California electric carmaker's stock rose nearly 5%, putting its market capitalisation at $519 billion (R7.86 trillion).

Tesla has become by far the world's most valuable car company, despite production that is a fraction of what Toyota, Volkswagen or General Motors produces.

Shares of other electric vehicle makers have also rallied in recent months as President-elect Joe Biden made boosting EVs a top priority during his campaign.

"One of the core underpinnings of the Biden platform will be around pushing clean energy and zero-emissions vehicles with hopes of accelerating the deployment of electric vehicles and public charging outlets by 2030," Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives wrote in a research note.