The average car is dirtier than a toilet seat, study shows

Imagine sitting on your toilet bowl every day, enjoying a meal there, even inviting your guests to come and join you. Sounds unthinkable? Yet, many of us do something just as unhygienic, and probably, by now, instinctive - we eat, drink, work, and entertain in our cars without a second thought, even though the average car is 17% germier than a house toilet.

According to a study conducted by the College of Health and Life Sciences at Aston University, there's a potent cocktail of 700 different types of bacteria residing in our cars. These include potentially harmful ones like E.coli, Salmonella, and Staphylococcus which can cause illnesses ranging from simple allergies to severe gastrointestinal disorders. "Your car is a breeding ground for bacteria which multiply rapidly in the warm, enclosed environment,” warns Dominic Wyatt of the International Drivers Association.

Common habits that lead to dirty vehicles It's a daunting statistic, but how does your car become such a bacterial hotspot? Here are some of the common habits: Eating in the car: Crumbs and food particles can be an easy feast for bacteria.

Sneezing or coughing without covering the mouth: Germs spread quickly through the air and can reside on surfaces for days. Not cleaning up after pets: Bacteria and parasites from your pets' fur can make their new home on car seats. How to keep your car clean

Wyatt suggests the following actions. Regular Cleaning: Maintenance is critical. Vacuum and wipe down the interior of your car regularly. Remember to clean the handles, steering wheel, and gear shift - these areas are frequently touched and can be teeming with germs. Avoid eating in the car: Limit the microbial party by avoiding meals in your car. If it’s unavoidable, be meticulous with your clean-up afterwards.