London - In the third season of The Grand Tour, Richard crosses a bridge, James plays bagpipes and Jeremy get immortalised. Actually it does appear to be a bit more exciting than that, if the former Top Gear trio’s YouTube trailer for the upcoming season is anything to go by.

So what have they been up to lately?

The preview video (below) shows the usual, tried-and-tested mix of pranks, insults and stunts that fans have come to love (and others to loathe), plus there’s a penis-shaped snow track thrown in for good measure.

The so-called “epic challenges” took the team to locations like Detroit, the Nevada desert, Mongolia, China, Sweden and Scotland, among others, for the latest series.

Are you still a fan of Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May?

Then be sure to stream the third season of the Grand Tour on Amazon Prime from 18 January 2019.

IOL Motoring



