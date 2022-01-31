These are the 25 finalists for the 2022 South African Car of the Year competition

Johannesburg - The 2022 South African Car of the Year competition is now in full swing following the announcement of the top 25 finalists that will compete for the ultimate title, as well as various category wins. This year’s competition has eight categories, which are: Compact, Compact Family, Midsize, Luxury, Performance, New Energy, Adventure SUV and 4x4 Double Cab.

The most competitive categories this year are Midsize and Performance, which each boast five finalists. Below is the full list of finalists within their categories. Toyota has the most finalists in the 2022 contest, with six finalists in five different categories. Next up is Hyundai with five finalists in three categories. At the other end of the scale were vehicles that just missed the cut-off mark by one point, and these include the Haval Jolion, Land Rover Defender V8 and Honda Fit (non-hybrid). “The Car of the Year committee is extremely pleased with the variety of vehicles that made the Finalist round of this year’s competition. Our jury panel of experts has a tough task ahead of them,” said Graham Eagle, Chairman of the 2022 COTY committee. “The 2022 COTY committee wishes all contenders good luck. The Category Winners and Overall SA Car of the Year Winner will be announced in May,” Eagle added.