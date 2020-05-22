These are the cars that Renault will launch in South Africa in 2020

Johannesburg - Renault South Africa will be launching several new models later this year despite severe delays in production due to the coronavirus pandemic. The refreshed line-up of new cars for the local market includes an ultra-sporty Megane RS model as well as enhanced crossovers and SUVs. Over the past five years, Renault South Africa has increased its share of the local new car market thanks to the introduction of the popular Kwid. Its Sandero range has also helped the French brand grow at the entry-level end of the market. Speaking at the launch of the refreshed Kwid compact car in Johannesburg late last year, Renault South Africa's marketing and communications vice president Jesus Boveda confirmed that the company was fifth-largest in SA in terms of new vehicle sales, with aspirations to climb a few rungs higher on the ladder. These are the cars the brand will bring to SA to help its ascent... Hot new Renault RS coming soon Looking to pick fights with the recently facelifted Honda Civic Type R (we're awaiting confirmation that it's still coming in 2020) and the recently introduced Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR, the new Renault Megane Trophy will add some excitement to the performance hatch market.

Renault confirmed earlier this week that the 221kW hot hatch will feature breakthrough exhaust system technologies, bi-material brakes, a Torsen limited-slip differential and, most importantly, a firmer chassis for more precise control and handling.

New Renault Megane RS Trophy.

The previous generation Megane RS Trophy was simply astounding to drive, with an Akrapovic exhaust at the back and a trick intake system upfront giving it a roar like no other factory-tuned hot hatch at that time.

The new Megane RS Trophy will also come with an F1-inspired splitter under its front bumper, a wide rear diffuser, bespoke hatch spoiler and custom central exhaust tips. 19-inch Jerez wheels with high-performance Bridgestone tyres also come standard.

Three Family-focused options confirmed

Renault SA will be launching updated versions of its Koleos mid-size SUV and its Duster compact SUV during the third quarter of 2020. While mechanical treatment will be kept minimal, you can expect a smart styling update as well as tweaks to the interior. Exact specifications and the grade walk will be made available closer to the time of launch.

The latest Koleos SUV update should arrive in SA early in Q4 2020.

For those consumers who want to keep the budget tight, but without compromising on style, comfort and safety, Renault SA will also bring an updated Sandero Stepway to market later this year. Bearing the TechRoad nomenclature we first saw on the Duster, the new Sandero Stepway will serve to keep compact hatchback buyers satisfied until the all-new fifth-generation Clio arrives.

The best new models are still to come

While news that the updated Megane RS, Koleos, Duster and Sandero Stepway coming to SA this year remains exciting for the company and consumers, considering the state of the world, the fifth-generation Clio and the all-new Captur might not make it to SA this year, but they are still on the horizon...

The all-new Clio might not make it to SA in 2020 due to production delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Delays in production as well as pent up demand for these new vehicles in other parts of the world hint at a 2021 introduction for us, however if things change in the coming months, Renault SA will still look to bring the new compact hatch and the compact SUV to South Africa this year.

"These are models that have a good track record and are quite revered in some instances. The above-mentioned models are refreshing the range, staying fresh, staying relevant and staying appealing to meet and exceed customers needs and expectations," the company's media relations manager, Viviene Ward, says.

The all-new Captur will only make it to South Africa in 2021 based on current circumstances.

She adds that Renault SA will push to offer even better value for customers in the coming months: "Ongoing, extensive work goes into monitoring the competitive environment with the main aim to position ourselves to stand out in terms of value for money. One example of being sensitive to these challenging times is the offer we are running on the Kwid range that includes 1-year's worth of comprehensive car insurance, a 2-year Service Plan, and a 5-year mechanical warranty from only R1999pm.

"Another is the Sandero range that now offers customers a payment break of up to six months and it still comes with a 2-year Service Plan and 5-year mechanical warranty. We're also giving up to R20 000 off the current Clio, Captur and Koleos," she concludes.

