JOHANNESBURG - The 2020 AutoTrader South African Car of the Year competition is revving up and rearing for the final showdown, with the organisers having announced the 14 finalists that will go head-to-head early next year.
The finalists form part of seven categories, within which they also stand to win, and these are: Urban, Family, Leisure, Lifestyle, Premium Car, Premium SUV and Sport/Performance.
The 14 cars will be put through their paces on public roads and a race track in March next year by a jury of 27 automotive writers selected by the South African Guild of Motoring Journalists (SAGMJ), while the category and overall winners will be announced a month later.
Without further ado, these are the finalists for the 2020 COTY competition, listed in alphabetical order:
BMW 3 Series