These are the most searched for SUVs in South Africa

Johannesburg – Which SUV is the most sought-after on South Africa’s used vehicle market? The short answer is Toyota Fortuner. This much has emerged after an analysis of enquiry data for 2022 on AutoTrader. The popular Fortuner was the most enquired for used SUV in 2022. The average listed price of a used Fortuner is R478 553, the average mileage is 110 217km and the average year of registration is 2017.

Story continues below Advertisement

George Mienie, AutoTrader CEO, says he’s not surprised to see the Toyota Fortuner top the list. “It is renowned for its reliability, practicality, build quality and impressive resale value. Quite frankly, it ticks all the boxes for many South Africans,” he notes. According to the 2021 and the 2022 AutoTrader Car Industry Reports, the Fortuner was the eighth most searched for used car in South Africa and it was also the most searched for SUV. This search data confirms the popularity of this Toyota. South Africa is known to be a price-sensitive market and the Fortuner’s relatively appealing price tag (versus those of other SUVs) adds to its appeal. But this doesn’t mean that South Africans are unlikely to purchase a top-end SUV.

To the contrary, the luxurious Range Rover Sport also makes an appearance on the list of the 10 most enquired on SUV models in 2022 – clocking in seventh. It is listed on AutoTrader at an average price of R1 208 270, with an average mileage of 77 565km and with an average year of registration of 2017. At the other end of the price scale, there is the Ford EcoSport, which is listed at an average price of R279 290, with an average mileage of 42 738km and with an average year of registration of 2019. It occupies third place, meaning South Africans are also highly likely to buy this affordable SUV. From affordable entry-level SUVs to practical family SUVs and to high-end luxury SUVs… it is clear that, in this segment of the market, the buyers’ choice of vehicle is extremely varied.

Story continues below Advertisement