These are the top 10 dream cars, according to Instagram users

What is the ultimate dream car? You might be surprised to learn that it’s not a Bugatti or any similar hypercar, but rather an American muscle car - at least according to social media users.

International car rental comparison website StressFreeCarRental.com recently hired researchers to find out which car models were the most often tagged with the hashtag #DreamCar on Instagram, and the result might surprise you. The Dodge Challenger line-up is sadly not available in South Africa. According to the researchers, the Dodge Challenger was the most hashtagged ‘dream car’ on the social media platform, having been tagged by more than a fifth of Instagram users, of which 22% posted about their dream car. However, it wasn’t a runaway victory, with the Lamborghini Aventador having secured second spot, close behind with 21% of dream car posts on the social media platform.

In third place, and this doesn’t surprise us as much as it might some people, was the Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV, which accounted for 18% of the dream car posts. Unsurprisingly, the Porsche 911 GT3 RS took a solid fourth spot with 12% of dream car tags, while Mercedes got another model in the top five with the CLA AMG models accounting for 10%. The Bugatti Chiron took sixth place, ahead of the Audi R8, while the Ford Mustang, Nissan GT-R and Volkswagen Golf R made up the top 10, with the latter no doubt also frequently accompanied by the #vrrpha hashtag.

“Every petrolhead has a long list of cars they wish they had in their garage and many will look at social media for their inspiration,” said a SressFreeCarRental spokesperson. “So we thought it would be fun to discover which dream cars are the most shared on Instagram. It’s fair to say the results took us by surprise. “Rather than a long list of supercars we found that many of the cars which people tag as their dream motor are quite affordable. It was interesting to see the Dodge Challenger tagged on so many posts. With a star fanbase in the US it really is the motor of the moment.” Sadly, however, the Dodge Challenger is not sold in South Africa.

Here’s a quick recap of the Top 10 ‘dream cars’ on Instagram: 1. Dodge Challenger - 22% 2. Lamborghini Aventador - 21%

3. Mercedes-Benz G-Class - 18% 4. Porsche 911 GT3 RS - 12% 5. Mercedes-AMG CLA - 10%

6. Bugatti Chiron - 6% 7. Audi R8 - 5% 8. Ford Mustang - 4%