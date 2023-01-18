These were South Africa’s 10 best-selling cars and SUVs in 2022

Johannesburg – By now it’s a well-known fact that South African vehicle sales defied the economic odds in 2022, with the overall market growing by 13.2% versus 2021. But which were the most popular models? We compiled a list of last year’s best-selling vehicles and here you’ll get to see the top passenger car and SUV models, but be sure to look out for our best-and-worst bakkie list in the coming week.

The Toyota Hilux was still South Africa’s best-selling vehicle overall last year, with 32 203 sales, but the top passenger car was the Volkswagen Polo Vivo with a total tally of 20 866, which is an average of 1 739 units per month. Second was the Suzuki Swift which enjoyed a surge in popularity in 2022, partly fuelled by rental demand and also proving that South Africa is hungry for affordable cars regardless of what their safety ratings might be. A total of 17 282 Swifts were sold last year, representing a monthly average of 1 440 units, and its strongest month was June, where it led the market overall with 1 925 sales. Next came a tussle between Toyota’s latest SUV products, with the Urban Cruiser leading the way with 16 992 sales, followed by the Corolla Cross at 15 855. However, the latter was hampered by Toyota’s temporary plant closure in April, and it is set to take the lead this year with the Urban Cruiser being discontinued soon.

The latest-generation Volkswagen Polo was fifth, with 15 855 sales, followed by the Toyota Starlet (12 921) and Volkswagen T-Cross (10 384). The Haval Jolion also made it into the top 10 this year, with 9 071 sales. 10 best-selling passenger cars: 2022 1. Volkswagen Polo Vivo – 20 866 2. Suzuki Swift – 17 282 3. Toyota Urban Cruiser – 16 992 4. Toyota Corolla Cross – 15 855 5. Volkswagen Polo – 15 697 6. Toyota Starlet – 12 921 7. Volkswagen T-Cross – 10 384 8. Renault Kwid – 9 769 9. Haval Jolion – 9 071 10. Renault Kiger – 8 532 Just missing the top 10 list was the Toyota Fortuner, which managed 7 805 sales, as well as the Hyundai Venue (7 212) and Atos (7 140), Kia Picanto (7 132) and Ford EcoSport (6 790).

Keep in mind, however, that the above numbers are based on calculations from data we have received from industry sources and although we’ve made every effort to ensure their accuracy, they are not official numbers from the manufacturers. The total number of vehicles sold in South Africa in 2022 amounted to 528 963 units, according to Naamsa, which was a year-on-year increase of 13.9%, also bringing the market to within 1.4% of matching pre-pandemic numbers. However, the association warns that slower growth, likely in the single digits, is likely on the cards for 2023 as GDP growth is expected to slow down to 1.1%.

