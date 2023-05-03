These were South Africa’s top selling cars and SUVs in April 2023

Johannesburg - April is usually a slow sales month due to public holidays, but the mood was particularly sombre last month. April 2023 saw a 0.2% year-on-year decline for the new vehicle industry as a whole despite there being an extra selling day on this year’s calendar. It was a particularly slow month for the passenger car market, which declined by 6.1% year-on-year to total 24 174 units, according to the Automotive Business Council (Naamsa).

The bakkie and light commercial vehicle sector, on the other hand, saw an 11% sales increase versus the same month last year, with the Ford Ranger outselling the Toyota Hilux. Click here to see how the bakkies ranked in April. On the passenger car sales charts, the Volkswagen Polo Vivo led the way overall and among its hatchback peers, with Suzuki’s Swift coming in second (1 216) followed by the Toyota Starlet (1 098), Hyundai Grand i10 (807) and Volkswagen Polo (777). In the SUV sales race, the Toyota Corolla Cross topped the charts, and emerged second overall among passenger cars, with a volume of 1 281. It was followed by the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro (708), Toyota Fortuner (695) and Haval Jolion (677).

Below is a list of the 30 top-selling cars and SUVs in South Africa during April 2023: 1. Volkswagen Polo Vivo – 1 510 2. Toyota Corolla Cross – 1 281 3. Suzuki Swift – 1 216 4. Toyota Starlet – 1 098 5. Hyundai Grand i10 – 807 6. Volkswagen Polo – 777 7. Chery Tiggo 4 Pro – 708 8. Toyota Fortuner – 695 9. Haval Jolion – 677 10. Renault Kiger – 625 11. Suzuki Baleno – 554 12. Toyota Agya – 551 13. Volkswagen T-Cross – 492 14. Kia Sonet – 454 15. Nissan Magnite – 430 16. Suzuki Ertiga – 412 17. Suzuki S-Presso – 391 18. Kia Picanto – 368 19. Haval H6 – 357 20. Toyota Rumion – 345 21. Hyundai i20 – 343 22. Renault Triber – 338 23. Hyundai Venue – 329 24. Toyota Corolla Quest – 328 25. Toyota Urban Cruiser – 317 26. Chery Tiggo 7 Pro – 312 27. Volkswagen Tiguan – 278 28. Renault Kwid – 273 29. Suzuki Jimny – 255 30. Volkswagen Polo Sedan – 247 Naamsa said it expected the new vehicle market to remain constrained for the rest of 2023, due to several negative factors. For starters, the International Monetary Fund predicts that the country’s real gross domestic product growth will decelerate sharply to 0.1% this year, due to load shedding and other related supply shocks.

Furthermore, the high inflation rate is likely to lead to yet another interest rate hike this month, according to Naamsa. However, despite the highly negative state of the economy, the South African new vehicle market remains 1.3% ahead of where it was this time last year. But whether we’ll see any further growth for the remainder of the year remains to be seen. WesBank’s marketing head Lebo Gaoaketse believes that there is latent demand for vehicle replacements but buyers are wary to commit due to the economic conditions.

“Applications for new vehicle finance at WesBank increased over 9% year-on-year, yet market sales remained flat during April,” Gaoaketse added. The chairperson of the National Automobile Dealers’ Association said it was discouraged by the decline in bank approvals during April, which were partly due to recent interest rate hikes hindering affordability. One silver lining in April was South African export sales, which increased by 13.4% to 37 107 units.