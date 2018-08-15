Germany - Imagine an intelligent electric vehicle; not a car or a bike, but something new altogether. Imagine it as something that can enlarge itself based on your mobility needs. Now, imagine it no more because you can bid on this vehicle, to make it your own, on this Kickstarter page. After more than 16 years of research on the most ideal and sustainable solution to urban transportation needs, iEV GmbH has discovered a vehicle design that is appropriate for the future. Called the iEV X, the company sees it as the perfect vehicle to save the environment, save some space and, yet, still remain comfortable and safe enough to use everyday.

The iEV X is 100% electrically-powered and it changes size (length) based on the driver’s needs thanks to a Robotic Flexible Body platform. “We conducted a survey with friends, families, and strangers to see what was needed in an urban setting, what their vision of future transportation was and how we could make an idea closest to their imagination,” the company’s spokesmen say. They explain that the iEV X vehicle is the next step towards a sustainable (revolutionary) future where a clean and intelligent transportation system could be a reality.

Shape-shifting technology

The iEV X features a futuristic Robotic Body Platform that changes size based on your needs. “We made a vehicle designed with a flexible platform where the size and capacity of the vehicle increases or decreases in a few seconds while being fully robotic,” spokesmen say. “It features an incredible record breaking width of 78cm, yet you have the convenience of comfort and the stability of a car without a fear of changing weather patterns or the need to use a helmet.”

How the iEV X vehicle grows and shrinks

When it is just you, driving, the car will measure 160cm long, 78cm wide and and 135cm tall. If you take the wife, hubby or one child with you for a drive, the length of the car will swell to 190cm. Should you need to carry another passenger or some shopping, the vehicle can extend further, up to 220cm in length.

In drive mode you are also able to open the roof together with the door to a limited amount of 20cm max (for some fresh-air motoring). You initiate the robotic chassis to grow or shrink using an iEV X mobile application on your smartphone or from the dashboard.

Two models to choose from

iEV have pitched the vehicle on Kickstarter in two model variants, the iEV X and iEV X+. The X can cover up to 50km on a single charge, while the X+ can travel up to 120km with a single charge. The X is limited to a top speed of 45km/h while the X+ can travel at speeds up to 60km/h. You'll have the luxuries of a modern car in both models, including an in-car entertainment system.

“We know this is a challenge to change people's lifestyle. To take people out of their comfort zone, that's why we brought this product to KickStarter as some of the most talented and ambitious individuals strive to have an idea that's different and people will decide whether they want it to happen or not,” iEV spokesmen say. “We have this sort of idea and we need your utmost support to make it happen.”

Here’s a video of the shape-shifting iEV X in action: