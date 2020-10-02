This is the car that has the most appeal across all age groups

LONDON - Many cars have been lumped with an age-related stereotype at some point - “this one’s for the youngsters” or “that’s an old man’s car” are phrases we’ve all heard before. But is there any particular car that appeals to all age groups? According to the UK online car sales portal BuyaCar.co.uk, the Mercedes-Benz A-Class is the car that has the widest appeal among all age groups. BuyaCar analysed more than 10 000 sales in its database and found that the A-Class was the only car to appear in the top 10 choices of drivers in every age bracket from 18 to 64. In fact the A-Class also emerged as the first choice among drivers aged 25 to 44. It fell to sixth place for drivers aged 45 to 54 but bounced back to fourth for those between 55 and 64. Keep in mind, however, that this research applies to UK car buyers and South Africans may differ in their choices at various life stages, although the differences are probably not radical. “The A Class's achievement is all the more remarkable when you consider the tendency for drivers to choose ever-larger vehicles as they get older,” BuyaCar said.

“For example, from their mid-thirties, BuyaCar.co.uk customers typically begin 'upsizing' to so-called 'D Sector' cars - the industry's name for much larger saloons or hatchbacks - or high-riding SUV and crossover body styles.

“So while the Ford Fiesta, as a classic choice of smaller car, appears among the top 10 cars for buyers aged 18 to 24 and 25 to 34, it disappears as choices become dominated by larger models like the Kia Sportage, Volvo XC90, BMW 5 Series and Mercedes E-Class bought by drivers aged 35 and upwards”.

Interestingly the Volkswagen Golf, which is the site’s most searched for car, disappears from the top 10 purchase choices for drivers aged 45 to 64, while the A-Class remains ever-present.

"It is also remarkable that the Mercedes A-Class wins so many converts who first arrive on the site looking to purchase another eternal favourite, the Volkswagen Golf,” said BuyaCar editor Christofer Lloyd

“The apparently universal appeal of the Mercedes A-Class is also a lesson in the power of that historic badge, which was built on the reputation of much larger and more expensive models. Introducing a Merc within reach of a more budget-conscious audience has clearly paid off.”

IOL Motoring