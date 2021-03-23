This little car just overtook the Tesla Model 3 as the world’s top selling EV

BEIJING - Think electric car and Tesla is sure to spring to mind, with its Model 3 having dominated global EV sales charts in recent times. However, the US battery car has actually been usurped by this little contender from China.

The Wuling Hong Guang Mini EV was the top-selling electric vehicle in the world in the months of January and February 2021.

According to The Verge, more than 36 000 of the tiny cars sold in January compared to nearly 21 500 Model 3s, and the Hong Guang sold just more than 20 000 units in February compared to just under 13 700 Tesla 3s.

The Hong Guang Mini EV sells for just 28 800 yuan (around R67 000) in its home market of China. This shows that there is surely a hunger for affordable electric vehicles, something Tesla has not managed to bring to market.

According to the report, the car claims to get 170 kilometres per charge and could reach a top speed of 100km/h.