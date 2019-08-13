Johannesburg - Concours South Africa returns for the fourth time to Johannesburg’s Steyn City Parkland Residence from August 30 to 1 September. And the dedicated new 8-hectare site is making Concours South Africa 2019 the biggest yet.

Entries are limited to the top 100 classic cars in Southern Africa, so now is the time to book your place.

Concours at Steyn City is the ultimate celebration of luxury living. A deluxe showcase of the automotive world’s greatest creations, it's the place to see and be seen.

Classic car aficionados across the land are preening their steeds in anticipation of this world-class contest. A highly regarded competition judged to the best international concours standards, a class win at Concours South Africa adds real (rand and dollar) value to winning entries.

Not bringing your own collectable car?

There is time for those wishing to attend as VIP guests to book their place.

Reflecting the event’s top-drawer credentials, a bespoke range of hospitality packages are available for the duration of the classic weekend extravaganza.

The range from branded corporate pavilions for up to 100 daily VIP guests, through to tailored individual day passes.

Special features at this year’s event include the induction into the South African Hall of Fame, of Basil Green and Graham Duxbury. Green is of course, known for his work with the Ford Capri Perana, and Duxbury, as well as being one of South Africa’s best known Motorsports commentators, also won the Famed Daytona 24hr race in the US.

With the welcome function and Hall of Fame induction on the evening of Friday, August 30, Concours proper starts the next day, August 31, with the judging of the competition cars.

In addition, there will be a display of significant South African race cars, among them Tony Viana’s Winfield BMW’s, and Jody Scheckter’s Group 5, Zakspeed Ford Escort.

Only made in South Africa cars, like the Ford Capri Perana, 333 BMW and Alfa GTV6, will also have their own display.

Concours South Africa is proud to announce the participation of The Daytona Group who will have some special cars on display, including a McLaren Senna, five Rolls Royce’s - spanning 70 years of the marque, a superb selection from Aston Martin and a very, very special automobile from the spectacular Italian manufacturer, Pagani.

“We are very pleased to announce the participation of Silvercrest Insurance, who will be hosting the competition entries in the Silvercrest Classic Lounge,” says event co-owner Greg Marucchi.

“Concours is an exclusive high-end event, in which we like to align ourselves with the very best industry players and Silvercrest certainly fits the bill, as do Nedbank Private Wealth, The Daytona Group, Host venue Steyn City and indeed, all our partners.”

Concours South Africa has it all this year, bespoke hospitality, Best Dressed competition, Lady’s Day on Sunday 1st September - with a prize for best dressed, and a myriad sensational cars, all taking place on the exquisite lawns of the Steyn City Parkland residence, just north of Fourways.

Tickets will not be available at the Steyn City entrance at the weekend, but are available in the form of hospitality, for as little as R350 a person,a day, from: www.concourssouthafrica.com or by sending an email to: [email protected] or call Sabrina at 011 517 2338.

To enter your special car in Concours South Africa 2019, visit www.concourssouthafrica.com or download the Concours app via the App Store or GooglePlay.