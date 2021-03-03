Toyota commits to city car segment as others pull out

BRUSSELS - With pollution laws becoming increasingly stringent in Europe, you would think that the city car segment would be growing, but actually the segment looks in danger of dying.

Apparently the pressure to technologically upscale these cars for CO2 laws and ever-stricter safety standards is becoming a bit too much for manufacturers, who already struggle with thin profit margins in this end of the market, often referred to as the A-segment.

Peugeot and Citroen have already confirmed that they plan to drop their respective 108 and C1 models, and Volkswagen is rumoured to be letting go of the Up in its current form in the not too distant future, possibly to be succeeded by an ID.1 battery car. Renault too, looks likely to give up on its Twingo in favour of an electric car inspired by the Renault 5.

Battery cars are, however, still too expensive for entry-level buyers and this has led to concerns of an affordability crisis in some countries.

However, there is some good news for cash-strapped consumers as Toyota has announced that it is not giving up on the A-segment city car market. While its current entrant, the Aygo, is related to the aforementioned 108 and C1 as part of a previous joint venture, the Japanese carmaker has confirmed that it will be forging ahead with a new A-segment contender that’s based around its own GA-B platform, which also underpins the latest Yaris and Yaris Cross models.